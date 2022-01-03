Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $231.44 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

