Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.31. 1,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.62.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

