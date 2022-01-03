TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,811. TB SA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,570,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TB SA Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.