Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.38. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,169. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.15 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

