Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report $132.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.08 million to $146.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $435.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $25.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,327. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $710.50 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,270.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,345.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.