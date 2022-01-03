TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.61

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.61 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

