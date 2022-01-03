The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.