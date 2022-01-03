The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $129.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

