The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.04.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 51,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,384. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

