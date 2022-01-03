The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.79% of Charles Schwab worth $1,039,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $84.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

