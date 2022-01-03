The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $52.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.89.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 301.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

