The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

