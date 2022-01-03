The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTG stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

