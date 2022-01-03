The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.58 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

