The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

