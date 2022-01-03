The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

