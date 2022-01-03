The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 301,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,953 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

