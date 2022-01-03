Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $70,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $174.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

