Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 520 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 153.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 465,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,792,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $254.13 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

