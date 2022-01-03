Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,952 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

