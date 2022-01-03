Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

