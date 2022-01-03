Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 136 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

