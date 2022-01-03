Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TBLMY remained flat at $$11.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

