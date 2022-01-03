Tiger King (TKING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $744,245.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 110.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $19.80 million and $744,245.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 604,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

