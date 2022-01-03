Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $466,562.72 and $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007170 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

