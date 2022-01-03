TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $101.46 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.