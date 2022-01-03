TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0779 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $94,753.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,344.59 or 1.00027462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00085067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.44 or 0.01129757 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00026352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

