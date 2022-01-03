Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 184,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

