Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $179.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,271. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $182.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

