Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

LULU traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.