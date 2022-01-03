Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,898 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 450,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 279,796 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 36,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,280. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.