Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

AXON traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.