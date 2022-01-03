Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 432 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.80. The company had a trading volume of 81,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

