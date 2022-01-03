Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,159. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average is $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

