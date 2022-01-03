TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.39

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 4200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,896,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

