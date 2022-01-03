TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.05% of TransAlta worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in TransAlta by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in TransAlta by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 649,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,736. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.