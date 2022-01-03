TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $636.28 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.55 and a 200-day moving average of $628.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

