TRAVA.FINANCE Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $185,702.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 388,081,011 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

