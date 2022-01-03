Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 625.0% in December

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$21.08 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.08.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.