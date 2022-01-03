Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 625.0% in December

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$21.08 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

