Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

