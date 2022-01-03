Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

