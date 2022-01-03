Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,074. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $287.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 315.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

