Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.08 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

