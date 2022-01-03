Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,089 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

