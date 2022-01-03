Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $234.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

