Treat DAO (TREAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.50 or 0.08062023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.75 or 1.00078329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

