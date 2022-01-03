Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TBABF stock remained flat at $$23.22 during trading hours on Monday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

