Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TBABF stock remained flat at $$23.22 during trading hours on Monday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.