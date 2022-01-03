Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.