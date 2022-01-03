Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $2.35 on Friday. Triterras has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

