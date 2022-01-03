TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

